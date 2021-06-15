Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $99.37 and last traded at $99.12, with a volume of 10388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.84.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.41. The company has a market cap of $156.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.