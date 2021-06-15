Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,808 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after buying an additional 26,675 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 26.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 31.4% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after buying an additional 85,164 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

NYSE:PSX opened at $91.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.