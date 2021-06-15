Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Phio Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 30,932 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 67,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHIO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.23. 14,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,273. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.19. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762, which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 that prevent T cells from attacking various cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that prevent cancer cells from inactivating T cells and attack the cancer.

