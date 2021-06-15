PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Hits $0.0800 on Top Exchanges

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0800 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $242,251.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,595,770 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

