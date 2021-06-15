PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 79.0% from the May 13th total of 759,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 404,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,244,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,214,000 after buying an additional 256,795 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 813.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 155,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 138,284 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 585,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 129,564 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 254,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 124,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,013,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,098,000 after purchasing an additional 120,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.15. 31,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,516. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $20.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

