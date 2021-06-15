Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives $157.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $659,086,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,053 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,466 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 392.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares in the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.91. 4,104,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,420,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.59. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $69.89 and a one year high of $212.60. The firm has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

