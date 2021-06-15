Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 9,403 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 860,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,266,000 after purchasing an additional 197,764 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $425.92 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $296.49 and a 12 month high of $425.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $418.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

