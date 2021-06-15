Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $47.62 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,210 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Group accounts for about 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $47,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

In other news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $88.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.83.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

