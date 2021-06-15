Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 110,150 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,247,077 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 110,150 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $24,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in FireEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,540,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in FireEye by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 168,778 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 29,087 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in FireEye by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $73,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,348 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in FireEye by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,192 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in FireEye in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FireEye alerts:

In other FireEye news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,430,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,705,284.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 665,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,894,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49. FireEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

FireEye Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.