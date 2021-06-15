Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $35,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,883,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 339.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $497.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.56. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $310.16 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

