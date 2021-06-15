Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.31. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $11.67.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

