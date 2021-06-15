Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.30. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vaxart will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 1,194.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 32.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

