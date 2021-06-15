Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $119.22 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.02. The stock has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROST. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 11,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $1,399,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 69,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,191 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

