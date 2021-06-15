Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $790,551,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,909,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $569,533,000 after purchasing an additional 273,890 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,251,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,442,000 after acquiring an additional 174,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,119,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,835,000 after acquiring an additional 39,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Shares of CNI opened at $111.04 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.4964 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

