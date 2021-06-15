Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 56,645 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 651.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,645 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in BCE by 67,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in BCE by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.31.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.7072 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins lifted their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

