Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 185 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX opened at $95.61 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $3,260,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,489 shares in the company, valued at $29,660,678.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,547,577 shares of company stock worth $177,529,685 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Argus lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

