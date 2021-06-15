Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,163,000 after buying an additional 2,305,698 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,749,000 after purchasing an additional 245,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $178,846,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,322,000 after purchasing an additional 579,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,918,513 shares of company stock valued at $109,728,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

