Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Takes $232,000 Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $142.65 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $74.87 and a 1 year high of $191.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.97.

