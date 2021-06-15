PlayGame (PXG) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a market cap of $495,103.63 and $34,078.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

