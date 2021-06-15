Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF)’s stock price rose 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

PAZRF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Plaza Retail REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.29.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

