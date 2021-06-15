PMV Pharmaceuticals (PMVP) & The Competition Financial Survey

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PMVP) is one of 838 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare PMV Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares PMV Pharmaceuticals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PMV Pharmaceuticals N/A -$34.44 million -14.22 PMV Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -2.90

PMV Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PMV Pharmaceuticals. PMV Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares PMV Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PMV Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A PMV Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PMV Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PMV Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 PMV Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4618 17627 38825 767 2.58

PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.37%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 46.65%. Given PMV Pharmaceuticals’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PMV Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of PMV Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of PMV Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PMV Pharmaceuticals beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function. It is also developing p53 R273H mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations. The company was formerly known as PJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2013. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.