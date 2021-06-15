POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Down 53.2% in May

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the May 13th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of research firms recently commented on PORBF. Zacks Investment Research raised POLA Orbis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of POLA Orbis stock remained flat at $$19.88 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares. POLA Orbis has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.88.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

