PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Short Interest Down 28.3% in May

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the May 13th total of 6,390,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,031 shares of PolarityTE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $26,686.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,639.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTE. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PolarityTE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 67,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20,186 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTE opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.04. The company has a market cap of $91.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.06. PolarityTE has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 339.69% and a negative return on equity of 123.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PolarityTE will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

