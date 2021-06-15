PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of PSTNY opened at $5.94 on Monday. PostNL has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.84.

Get PostNL alerts:

PostNL Company Profile

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for PostNL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PostNL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.