PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of PSTNY opened at $5.94 on Monday. PostNL has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.84.
PostNL Company Profile
