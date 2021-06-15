Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$41.86.

TSE:POW opened at C$39.50 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$22.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82, a current ratio of 103.34 and a quick ratio of 87.76. The company has a market cap of C$26.74 billion and a PE ratio of 11.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.94.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$13.39 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8700001 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

