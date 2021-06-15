Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,726 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ebix were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ebix by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Ebix by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ebix alerts:

EBIX opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.71. Ebix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.