Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 6,388 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.56% of Innoviva worth $6,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

INVA stock opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 98.04, a quick ratio of 98.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 73.65%. Research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $134,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

