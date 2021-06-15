Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,420,000 after acquiring an additional 338,228 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VECO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.73 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.70.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.