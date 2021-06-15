Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.32 Million Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of WNS worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in WNS by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,834,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,170,000 after buying an additional 30,099 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in WNS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,669,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,276,000 after buying an additional 37,704 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,691,000 after buying an additional 266,665 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in WNS by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 989,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,270,000 after buying an additional 166,685 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 960,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,197,000 after buying an additional 23,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

NYSE:WNS opened at $75.88 on Tuesday. WNS has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

