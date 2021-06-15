Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $7,686,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,579,000 after acquiring an additional 404,866 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,776,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after acquiring an additional 264,294 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 186,447 shares during the period.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $27.07.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

