Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the May 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pro Medicus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMCUF traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $38.94. 495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.97. Pro Medicus has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $38.94.

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

