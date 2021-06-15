Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Separately, Bradley Woods upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

PFIE opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.15. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 million, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. Analysts expect that Profire Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Profire Energy by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 833,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Profire Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Profire Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 192,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

