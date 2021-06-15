Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Up 44.6% in May

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 453,900 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the May 13th total of 314,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.62. 756,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,967. Prosus has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PROSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Prosus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

