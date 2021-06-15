Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Insider Martin Sebastian Olivo Purchases 9,893 Shares

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) insider Martin Sebastian Olivo acquired 9,893 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $99,919.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TARA traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,199. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $40.29. The company has a market capitalization of $115.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.38.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.51). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Protara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 89,656 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 26,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

