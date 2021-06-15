Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $84.98

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $84.98 and last traded at $85.31, with a volume of 5527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 1.66.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $771,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

About Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

