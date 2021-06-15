Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $84.98

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $84.98 and last traded at $85.31, with a volume of 5527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.31.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 1.66.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $771,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.
About Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
