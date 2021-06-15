Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Down 9.5%

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.13. 32,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,005,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 3.04.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 37.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

