Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.47. Provident Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

PFS opened at $24.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.06. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $50,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,955.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $70,368.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339 in the last ninety days. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.