Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 191,299 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,540,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,299 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Philip Morris International worth $136,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 328,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $100.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $100.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.41.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Barclays boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

