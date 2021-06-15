Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 43.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,397,945 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333,922 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $144,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.76. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.