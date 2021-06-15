Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 81,579 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Simon Property Group worth $107,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,768,000 after purchasing an additional 172,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,503,000 after buying an additional 179,309 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,396,000 after buying an additional 53,065 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.06.

SPG opened at $133.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $136.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.