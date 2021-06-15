Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $87,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,082,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 3.8% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Booking by 12.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,305.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,352.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,532.83 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a PE ratio of 134.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

