Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.23.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.07. 17,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,251. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.66. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

