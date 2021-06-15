Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,666,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,434 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $124,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus upped their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

NYSE CTVA opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

