Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the May 13th total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,383.0 days.

PMMAF traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.51. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 411. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.77. Puma has a 1-year low of $72.69 and a 1-year high of $116.99.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

