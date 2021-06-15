Pura Vida Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.59.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $194.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $192.63 and a 12-month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

