Pura Vida Investments LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 101,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONCR opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. Oncorus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 17,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $273,807.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,899 shares of company stock worth $730,344.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

