Pura Vida Investments LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 101,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Oncorus by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oncorus by 79.5% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oncorus by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 35,297 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oncorus by 118.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oncorus alerts:

In related news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 23,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $376,173.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,627.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,899 shares of company stock valued at $730,344.

ONCR stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45. Oncorus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $438.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Oncorus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Oncorus Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.