Pura Vida Investments LLC Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $10,356,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $5,333,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACHL. Piper Sandler began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

ACHL opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($7.44). As a group, equities analysts expect that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

