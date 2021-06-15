Pura Vida Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 126,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,054,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,666,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after buying an additional 123,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,417,000.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.48.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. Analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,289 shares of company stock valued at $888,525 over the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TVTX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

