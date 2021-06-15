Pura Vida Investments LLC Takes Position in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,262,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

SNSE stock opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.49 million and a PE ratio of -1.00.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Peyer purchased 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,291.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $32,788.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 28,450 shares of company stock worth $395,006 in the last ninety days.

SNSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

